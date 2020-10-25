Budaun (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two injured when a speeding car hit them on the Moradabad-Farrukhabad road, near Kunar village, in the Wazirganj area in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when Yogendra (21), Sachin (19), Jugan (20), Devpal and Rahul, who aspired to join the Army, were running on the road and the car hit them, ASP (Rural) Siddharth Verma said.

While Yogendra, Sachin and Jugan died on the spot, Devpal and Rahul have been admitted to the district hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

The family members of the victims attempted to block traffic on the road after the incident, but the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said the police have arrested the driver and seized the car.

The bodies of the victims have been been sent for post-mortem.

