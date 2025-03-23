Jabalpur (MP), Mar 23 (PTI) Three persons were killed and more than 25 others injured when a Nagpur-bound private bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district early on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at around 4 am in Ramanpur Ghati area under Bargi police station limits, an official said.

Three persons were killed and more than 25 others injured in the incident, according to the police.

The bus was on way from Ayodhya (in Uttar Pradesh) and going to Nagpur (Maharashtra), a police official said, adding the initial investigation indicated that the accident occurred as the vehicle driver dozed off.

The deceased have been identified as Malmma (45), a resident of Hyderabad, Shubham Meshram (28) and Amol Khode (42), both residents of Nagpur, the official said.

The injured persons were admitted to hospitals in Lakhnadon town and Jabalpur city, the official said.

