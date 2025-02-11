In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a bus from Andhra Pradesh, which was returning from Prayagraj, met with an accident in Jabalpur. It is reported that the bus collided with a truck near Sihora on National Highway 30. Seven people were killed in the accident. The accident occurred around 9:15 AM near Mohla-Bargi. After the incident came to light, officials, including the Collector and SP, reached the site. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 3 Die, One Injured As Truck Collides With Car in Narmadapuram.

Bus Collides with Truck in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, MP: A bus from Andhra Pradesh returning from Prayagraj collided with a truck near Sihora on NH-30, killing seven people. The accident occurred around 9:15 AM near Mohla-Bargi. Officials, including the Collector and SP, have reached the site pic.twitter.com/j6uQD592Wl — IANS (@ians_india) February 11, 2025

