Keonjhar, June 28: At least three persons were killed and eight others injured in separate incidents in Odisha during Lord Jagannath's chariot-pulling ritual, officials said. While two persons in Keonjhar district and one person in Koraput district were electrocuted to death as the chariots came in contact with a live electric wire, two others were injured in the incidents, they said.

The deceased were identified as Jugal Kishore Barik (45), Barun Giri (50) and Biswanath Nayak (22). In Puri, six people, including policemen, were injured when the rope of a chariot snapped. They were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, the officials said. S Jaishankar Takes Hard Stand on Ties With China, Says 'State of Border Will Determine State of Relationship'.

Meanwhile, the Rath Yatra Committee has blamed the authorities concerned of the power distribution company for the deaths, and filed a complaint at the Koraput sadar police station. Though it was earlier decided to stop power supply during the pulling of chariots, the company did not oblige it, the committee said in the complaint. Tripura Shocker: Six Dead, 15 Injured as Rath Comes in Contact with High-Tension Wire in Unakoti (Watch Video).

“Inquiry is on to ascertain the circumstances in which the mishap occurred and necessary action will be taken,” said Kiranbala Samal, Inspector-in-Charge of Koraput sadar police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)