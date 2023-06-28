Agartala, Jun 28 (PTI) Six people died and 15 others were injured as a Rath caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 4.30 pm in Kumarghat area during the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' festival of Lord Jagannath, they said.

Also Read | NEET Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Aaditya Seth Dies by Suicide in Kota.

During this festival, the sibling deities -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhdara and Lord Jagannath -- return to their abode, a week after Rath Yatra.

Thousands of people were pulling the Rath, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133 kv overhead cable, police said.

Also Read | India Meteorological Department Issues High Alert Across Gujarat Coast, Fishermen Advised To Avoid Sea Ventures Till July 2.

Six people died on the spot and 15 others received burn injuries, Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI.

The injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, he said.

Their conditions were stated to be critical, officials said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the deaths.

"In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the 'Ulta Rath'. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Also, I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery. The state government stands by them in this difficult time," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)