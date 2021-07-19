New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Three persons, including a four-month-old boy, were killed after their car collided with a water truck here, police said on Monday.

Four occupants of the car were injured in the incident that took place in southwest Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area on Saturday evening, they said.

The deceased were identified as Paramjeet Singh (32), his four-month-old son Nikku and friend Sunny (38).

Sunny's wife, Pooja and their kids were among the injured, a senior police officer said, adding they were being treated at Venkateshwar hospital in Dwarka along with Singh's wife Sarita.

The victims were returning home after attending a religious ceremony in Najafgarh, police said.

Vivek (45), a resident of Malikpur village, the driver of the water truck that belongs to Delhi Jal Board, fled from the spot but was later arrested, they added.

