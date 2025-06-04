New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Three Indian nationals who went missing in Iran last month have been rescued, the Iranian embassy in India said on Tuesday, quoting media reports in Tehran.

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was in touch with the Iranian authorities over the missing Indians.

Also Read | Cash at Judge's House Row: Centre to Table Impeachment Motion Against Justice Yashwant Varma in Upcoming Parliament Session.

"Three missing Indian citizens freed by Tehran police," the Iranian embassy said in a post on X.

"Local media in Iran say police have found and released three Indian men who had gone missing in Iran," it said.

Also Read | Konkan Railway Plans To Trial Passenger Vehicle Transport on Trains in Line With Ro-Ro Service for Ganapati Festival 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)