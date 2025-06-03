Mumbai, June 3: Konkan Railway is considering a pilot initiative to transport passenger vehicles, such as cars and SUVs, on train wagons during the upcoming Ganapati festival season, offering an alternative to congested highways for holiday travellers. The idea is currently in thinking stage and soon could be a reality.

“It’s a fabulous idea, and we will definitely explore it,” said Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director of Konkan Railway. “We’ve successfully been transporting trucks via the Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) model for years, and adapting it for passenger vehicles is certainly doable. However, we’ll need to address some technical adjustments, as the current wagons are tailored for trucks.” Mumbai Water Taxi Service: Maharashtra Govt To Soon Roll Out Water Taxis From Gateway of India to Navi Mumbai Airport.

Ro-Ro Service on Konkan Railway Trains

The Ro-Ro model has proven effective for freight, allowing trucks to be driven directly onto modified flatbed wagons via ramps, ensuring faster and fuel-efficient transport over long distances. Each truck is weighed and checked for height compliance (not exceeding 3.425 meters) before loading. Truck drivers and helpers travel onboard with tickets, resting in their cabins during the journey.

Konkan Railway now aims to adapt this model for private passenger vehicles. Technical feasibility studies are currently underway. Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 To Be Demolished for Renovation: From Air Traffic Management to Reopening Date, Here’s Everything About the T1 Redevelopment.

Just two weeks ago, Maharashtra approved the merger of Konkan Railway with Indian Railways to enhance efficiency and address financial issues while retaining its name. The merger, which has previously also been approved by the Karnataka, Goa and Kerala governments, aims to resolve Konkan Railway’s financial constraints, enhance operational efficiency, and enable infrastructure growth.

