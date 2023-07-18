Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Three new cinemas will come up in Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir in September, taking the total number of districts in the valley to have film theatres to seven, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

"Cinema halls are opening in small cities also after 30 years. Some days back, a cinema hall opened in Baramulla. They were started in Pulwama and Shopian last year," Sinha said while addressing a function in Srinagar.

Also Read | Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Apprehend 11 Members of Notorious ‘Chadi and Baniyan’ Gang.

"In the last week of September, cinema halls will be dedicated to the public in Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Kulgam districts," he added.

There was an attempt by the neighbouring country and an ecosystem of few people to kill the dreams and aspirations of the lakhs of people in J-K over the last many years, he said.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Gives Nod for Recruitment of Over 3,500 Constables in Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service.

"But, I can say today, that the citizens, the youth of J-K, have new dreams, and are helping in creating a new atmosphere. Everyone should keep in mind that art flourishes in the land of peace only. Where there is no peace, art will not flourish there," the LG said.

Sinha said J-K has touched new heights in the sector in the last four years.

"You (artists) have suffered a lot because of the situation, but now, our artists are working with new energy to bring back J-K's lost glory," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)