Noida (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the district's infection tally to 25,402, according to official data.

The active cases came down to 41 from 42 the previous day, while the recovery rate reached 99.48 per cent, the Health Department said.

Four more patients got discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 25,270, the fifth highest in the state. The death toll stands at 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state came down to 3,442, while the overall recoveries reached 5.89 lakh and the death toll climbed to 8,691 on Monday, the data showed. PTI

