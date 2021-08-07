Bareilly, Aug 7 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Bareilly-Nainital road on Friday when Chandramukhi (50), her son Pratap (18) and her daughter Sangita (15) were on their way to Bhojipura to buy some medicines, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajkumar said the tractor-trolley hit the motorcycle, seriously injuring Pratap, who was driving the two-wheeler, Chandramukhi and Sangita.

They were rushed to a private hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, he said.

The driver of the tractor-trolley managed to flee, leaving behind his vehicle. The tractor-trolley has been seized, the police said.

