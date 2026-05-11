Haryana Shocker: Father Kills 5-Year-Old Son, Later Dies by Suicide in Faridabad Over Domestic Dispute

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A man allegedly killed his five-year-old son before dying by suicide in Haryana’s Faridabad district, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Ballabgarh and has left residents of the area shocked. Initial investigations suggest the man had been struggling with substance abuse and ongoing personal issues, as reported by Dainik Jagran. According to police and local residents, the accused allegedly strangled the child before hanging himself inside the house. Family members discovered the bodies and alerted authorities, who later reached the scene and began an investigation.

Police officials said the deceased man was reportedly addicted to intoxicants and often remained involved in disputes within the family. Investigators are examining the circumstances that may have led to the incident and recording statements from relatives and neighbours. Haryana Murder Case: Wife, Lover Allegedly Plot Husband’s Killing in Bhiwani for INR 1.5 Crore Insurance Money.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination after forensic teams inspected the scene. Authorities said no suicide note had been officially confirmed at the time of reporting. Officials added that preliminary findings point to domestic and personal stress as possible contributing factors, though the exact motive is yet to be established.

Residents of the village described the incident as deeply disturbing, particularly because of the young age of the child involved. Neighbours said the family had not publicly shown signs of severe conflict in recent days, making the incident difficult for many in the area to comprehend. Sheetal Murder Case: Suspected Boyfriend Arrested for Killing Haryana-Based Model Simmi Chaudhary.

The case has once again drawn attention to concerns surrounding mental health, substance abuse and domestic stress in families. Experts have repeatedly stressed the need for timely counselling, addiction treatment and psychological support to prevent such tragedies.

The Ballabgarh incident comes amid several recent cases across India involving domestic conflicts and suicides linked to emotional distress, financial pressure or family disputes. Law enforcement agencies and mental health professionals have highlighted the importance of early intervention and community support in identifying vulnerable individuals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).