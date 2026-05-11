Canada Viral Video: Motorcycle Found Hanging From Traffic Signal Pole After Colliding With BMW in British Columbia, Clip Surfaces

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A dramatic traffic collision near the Surrey-Delta border in Canada's British Columbia has gained international attention after a motorcycle became lodged several feet above the ground on a traffic signal pole. The incident, which occurred Saturday afternoon, May 9, left bystanders and social media users stunned by the physics of the crash, which propelled the bike into the air following an impact with a BMW car.

The Collision and Unusual Aftermath

The accident took place at a busy intersection when a motorcycle collided with the front of a silver BMW sedan. According to eyewitness accounts and circulating footage, the force of the impact was so significant that it launched the motorcycle upward, where it became stuck on the horizontal arm of the traffic signal structure. ‘Indian Couple’ Allegedly Dumping Trash in Canada Sparks Outrage, Some X Users Suggest ‘Feeding Wildlife’ As Video Goes Viral.

Video of Motorcycle Dangling from Traffic Light Pole in Canada Surfaces

INSANE crash in Canada leaves motorbike DANGLING from traffic lights Motorcycle flies up and gets hooked on pole after slamming BMW Rider rushed with serious injuries as police tape off scene pic.twitter.com/ekWBSYVxSh — RT (@RT_com) May 10, 2026

While the BMW sustained heavy front-end damage and remained on the roadway, the motorcycle was left hanging awkwardly above the intersection. The sight of the vehicle suspended in mid-air quickly drew crowds of onlookers and led to widespread speculation online regarding the trajectory of the crash.

Eyewitness and Emergency Response After the Crash

Emergency responders arrived shortly after the collision to manage the scene and assist the involved parties. One eyewitness described the confusion immediately following the impact, noting how difficult it was to locate the second vehicle involved. "I was looking down and then I looked up and the motorcycle was above. Kind of crazy,” the witness stated, adding that while the damaged BMW was clearly visible, he initially could not figure out where the motorcycle had gone.

Injuries and Investigation Into the Incident

Local police have since provided an update on the condition of those involved. The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, though authorities confirmed they are considered non-life-threatening. The driver of the BMW was reported to be unharmed. The intersection remained partially closed while crews worked to safely remove the motorcycle from the signal pole and clear the debris from the roadway. ‘We Are Traumatised’: Indian-Origin Woman in Canada’s Edmonton Says Diwali Fireworks Burned Her Home, 3 Men Charged With Arson (Video).

Viral Reactions As Video of Crash Surfaces

As footage of the aftermath spread across social media, the scene was frequently compared to a choreographed sequence from an action film. Many users expressed disbelief at the height reached by the motorcycle, while others voiced relief that the rider survived an impact of such intensity. Incidents involving vehicles becoming airborne at intersections are extremely rare and typically involve a combination of high speed and a specific angle of impact that acts as a ramp. Traffic authorities continue to investigate the exact circumstances leading up to the collision.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).