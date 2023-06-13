Kanpur (UP) Jun 13 (PTI) Three policemen, including the former station house officer of Bhognipur here, were dismissed from service over allegedly robbing 50 kg of silver worth more than Rs 37 lakh from a jeweller, a senior official said on Tuesday.

SHO of Bhognipur Ajay Pal Katheria, sub inspector Chintan Kaushik and head constable Ram Shankar Yadav had allegedly robbed a Banda-based jeweller Manish Soni alias Sagar on the pretext of checking his vehicle about eight days ago, the officer said.

Three policemen, along with four civilians, who were suspended soon after their arrested, have now been dismissed from the service, Inspector General (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar told PTI.

Recently, seven other policemen were dismissed from service in connection with a robbery of Rs 1.40 crore in Varanasi.

The looted silver was recovered from the official residences of Katheria and Kaushik.

Soni, a resident of Banda, had said the incident took place last Tuesday when he, along with his family, was travelling in a vehicle from Banda to Auraiya via Bundelkhand Expressway.

The vehicle was stopped by four people, two of whom were in police uniform, he said, adding that the policemen forced them to get off the car, searched the vehicle and took away bags containing 30 pieces of silver weighing more than 50 kg, he said.

They then forced the driver to sit in their car and drove towards Auraiya. The driver was later dropped near Bhaupur bridge in Auraiya, he added.

Auraiya Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam had told PTI on Friday that several police teams were deployed to crack the case after an FIR was registered.

After gathering inputs, she shared them with Kanpur Dehat SP BBGTS Murthy. They later raided the official residences of Katheria and Kaushik on Thursday night and recovered the silver. Subsequently, they were arrested on Friday morning.

The Auraiya SP said four civilians were also arrested but she did not reveal their names.

She said a case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC.

