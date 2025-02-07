New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Union cabinet on Friday approved the extension of the tenure of National Commission for Safai Karamchari (NCSK) for three more years.

The total financial implication of the extension for three years of the NCSK Commission would be approximately Rs 50.91 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here in a cabinet briefing.

The present tenure of the Commission was to end on March 31 and it has been extended up to March 31, 2028.

"It would help in facilitating socio-economic upliftment of sanitation workers, improving the working conditions in the sanitation sector and aiming to achieve zero fatalities while performing hazardous cleaning," the government said in a statement.

