Panaji, Apr 29 (PTI) With the addition of 3,019 coronavirus cases on Thursday, Goa's overall infection count went up to 88,028, a health department official said.

The death toll mounted to1,146 as 36 patients succumbed to the viral infection during the day, he said.

This is for the second consecutive day that the number of coronavirus cases in the coastal state remained above the 3,000-mark. On Wednesday, it had reported 3,101 cases, while on Tuesday, the count was 2,110.

As 914 patients got discharge from hospitals on Thursday, the recovery count mounted to 65,984.

There are 20,898 COVID-19 active cases in the state at present, the official said.

"As 5,910 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall test count of the state went up to 6,46,059," he added.

