Amaravati, Dec 14 (PTI): About 45,000 sample tests turned out 305 positives for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh while 541 patients recovered and two more succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The cumulative COVID-19 positives after 1.08 crore sample tests touched 8,75,836 at a positivity rate of 8.05 per cent.

Also Read | Facebook Avoided Taking Action on Bajrang Dal’s Video Over Concerns for Business Prospects & Staff Security, Says WSJ Report.

The recovery rate rose to 98.65 per cent after 8,64,049 Covid-19 patients got cured while the mortality rate remained steady at 0.81 per cent with the gross toll touching 7,059.

The state had 4,728 active cases on Monday, which was 0.6 per cent.

Also Read | 10 Farmers’ Bodies From UP, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Haryana Submit Memorandum to Govt Supporting New Farm Laws.

As per government data, COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh grew at a meager 0.1 per cent in the last week while the recovery rate too improved at the same rate.

After a very long gap, all 13 districts reported less than 50 fresh cases each on Monday, with eight of them adding below 25 each.

Only SPS Nellore district saw two fresh COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours while other districts reported no deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)