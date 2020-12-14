New Delhi, December 14: Strengthening the government's position amid the face-off with protesting farmers, 10 agrarian bodies representing cultivators of five major states submitted a memorandum supporting the new farm laws. The memorandum was sent to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The farmer unions which pledged support the new laws belonged to the states of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Haryana. Their support comes a couple of days after 30 agrarian bodies representing farmers in North India extended support to the government following a meeting with Tomar. ‘Those Calling Protesting Farmers Anti-Nationals Should Go to Pakistan’, Says AAP.

"Members of All India Kisan Coordination Committee had come from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar. They supported Farm Bills and gave us a letter on the same. They said that the Modi govt has done this for the welfare of farmers and they welcome and support it," the Agriculture Minister said.

Memorandums Submitted by 10 Farmers' Organisations

Memorandum submitted by 10 organisations from various states like Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana, associated with All India Kisan Coordination Committee, to Union Agriculture Minister, to extend their support the three farm laws pic.twitter.com/0s7pb5bXCz — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

However, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha - the umbrella body of agrarian unions involved in the agitation at Singhu border of Delhi - has refused to relent. The protesters continue to demand the repeal of new laws -- which they allege as a ploy to dismantle the APMCs and dilute the MSP-based procurement.

Tomar, while speaking to reporters today, said the government is receiving support for the new farm laws from farmers based across the nation. He appealed the protesters to return to the negotiating table and resolve the issues through dialogue.

"We have said that we are ready for the talks. Government will definitely do it if their (farmer unions') proposal comes...We want the discussions to be held clause by clause. They'll give their opinion on our proposal, we'll definitely hold further talks," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).