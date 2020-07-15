Shimla, Jul 15 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,342 on Wednesday as 32 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the state, officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said 11 fresh cases were reported from Bilaspur, nine from Solan, six from Kullu, three from Chamba, two from Una, and one from Sirmaur.

In Kullu, a 31-year-old man, who had returned from Sudan, tested positive for coronavirus, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said, adding that he has been quarantined since his return to Kullu on July 4.

The virus has claimed 10 lives in Himachal Pradesh, while 966 people have recovered and 13 have migrated out of the state, officials said.

Twenty-eight more patients -- 19 in Hamirpur and three each in Kangra, Bilaspur and Chamba have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, Dhiman said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 351, he said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 160, followed by 37 in Kangra, 32 in Una, 29 in Kinnaur, 22 in Bilaspur, 18 in Shimla, 16 in Chamba, 12 in Hamirpur, nine in Kullu, eight in Mandi, seven in Sirmaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti, Dhiman said.

