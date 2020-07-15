New Delhi, July 15: Two Congress legislators of Rajasthan, who have sided with rebel leader Sachin Pilot, struck back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after he charged them of being bribed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The MLAs released a video each, asking Gehlot to reveal what they were offered to quit BSP and join the Congress.

The MLAs - Ramesh Meena and Murali Lal Meena - had resigned from the Bahujan Samaj Party and joined the Congress in 2013. Both the legislators, in a short video released on social media, could be heard asking Gehlot to specify the amount which they were offered to jumpship. 'Nothing in Pilot's Hands, BJP Running Show', Says Gehlot.

"Gehlot is acting like a dictator. For our self-respect, we rose up in protest. And you are accusing us of taking money. We want to ask Gehlot about the time when we were offered money to switch from the BSP to Congress," Meena asked.

"CM gave statement today that money is being offered and accepted. People were dissatisfied with his pattern of work, bureaucrats dominated and lawmakers were unable to work. CM never paid heed to our demands & had a tyrannical attitude," he added.

Watch Video of Ramesh Meena

Watch Video of Murari Lal Meena

Pilot camp MLA Murari Lal Meena releases a video message for Gehlot. @SachinPilot @ashokgehlot51 pic.twitter.com/sil7iGlNd2 — Kumar Anshuman (@anshumanscribe) July 15, 2020

Gehlot, earlier today, accused a number of legislators who are camping with Sachin Pilot in Haryana's Manesar of "accepting crores of money" offered to them by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Rajasthan CM also claimed that he has "proof" of even Pilot hobnobbing with the saffron camp.

"Horse trading was being done in Jaipur, we have the proof. We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days, if we had not done that, the same thing that is happening in Manesar now would have happened back then," he said.

