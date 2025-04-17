Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): As the nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is moving towards becoming a developed country by 2047 with the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', Gujarat is also making invaluable contribution in realizing this vision, reads an official press release.

Under the guidance of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state is actively working to preserve and promote its rich cultural heritage. The best example of this commitment is the Archaeological Experience Museum , located in Vadnagar.

It is worth mentioning that, on the occasion of World Heritage Day on April 18, the Archaeological Experience Museum of Vadnagar has become a milestone in the conservation of cultural heritage.

The credit for the preservation of its historical heritage in the form of an Archaeological Experience Museum goes to PM Modi. This is the first such museum in India, fulfilling the motto of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', which has been prepared by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the State Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, reads the official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The museum, the birthplace of PM Modi, was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 16, 2025. Since its opening on February 1, a total of 32,000 people have visited the museum in just 75 days, setting an example for cultural tourism. About 28 per cent of these visitors are students and foreign tourists. The remaining visitors also include children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, indicating a commitment to accessibility for everyone.

The museum is a reflection of Vadnagar's 2500-year-old heritage, which is a blend of art, architecture, trade, urban planning and governance. Being located on a major trade route, Vadnagar was a vibrant centre of the confluence of Hindu, Buddhist, Jain and Islamic religions. Keeping all these historical features in mind, the Archaeological Experience Museum has been prepared.

Built at a cost of Rs 298 crore, this four-storey museum spans an area of about 12,500 square meters. A permanent shed has been built to provide tourists with an experience of the remains found in the archaeological excavations of Vadnagar and other tourism facilities have been developed.

The museum also features 9 thematic galleries displaying art, sculptures from different periods and the language of the area. This Archaeological Experience Museum, which has audio-visual films and exhibitions, is a special gift for history buffs.

The Archaeological Experience Museum of Vadnagar is in line with the spirit of International Heritage Day, which draws the attention of the whole world towards the rich archaeological and cultural heritage of India. This museum, which has a combination of technology, heritage and education, will not only conserve the cultural heritage but also educate future generations. (ANI)

