Mumbai, April 17: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday took strong objection to the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government's move to introduce Hindi as a compulsory language in Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English schools, saying that "the party will not allow the Centre's current efforts to 'Hindi-fy' everything to succeed in Maharashtra". He also announced that the MNS would not tolerate this compulsion while appealing to the state government to immediately withdraw this decision.

In his post on X, Thackeray said: "I request all my Marathi mothers, sisters and brothers in Maharashtra as well as all my brothers and sisters working in Marathi newspapers and Marathi news channels to condemn and oppose this without any debate! And yes, if other political parties in Maharashtra have even a little love for the Marathi language, they will also oppose this. Today they are forcing languages, tomorrow they will issue other forced fatwas.” He further said: "We will not allow the Central government's current efforts to 'Hindi-fy' everything to succeed in this state. Hindi is not a national language. It is a state language like other languages in the country. Why should it be taught in Maharashtra from the very beginning? Whatever your trilingual formula is, limit it to government affairs, do not bring it to education. Maharashtra Government To Implement NEP 2020 With Hindi As Compulsory 3rd Language in Classes 1 to 5 From 2025-26.

"The formation of linguistic regions was done in this country, and it lasted for so many years. But why have you just now started imposing the language of another region on Maharashtra? “Every language is beautiful and there is a long history and tradition behind its formation. And its respect should be maintained in the state where it is the language. Just as Marathi should be respected by other speakers in Maharashtra, so should all speakers of that language be respected in other states. It is our insistence that even the Marathi people living in other states should consider the language of that state as their own. But if you are going to ignore this and try to ruin the linguistic tradition of this country, we do not accept it,” the MNS chief said.

“We are Hindus but not Hindi! If you try to paint Maharashtra as Hindi, then there is bound to be a struggle in Maharashtra. If you look at all this, you will realise that the government is deliberately creating this struggle. Is this all an attempt to create a struggle between Marathi and non-Marathi in the upcoming elections and take advantage of it? The non-Marathi speakers of this state should also understand this plan of the government. It is not that they have any special love for your language. They want to burn their own political coals by inciting you,” he warned.

“Today, the state's financial situation is dire, the government has no money left for schemes. Marathi youth are waiting for jobs. They (MahaYuti alliance) said before the elections that they would waive off loans, but later they did not do so. Therefore, the farmers who were hoping for loan waiver are disappointed. And it is as if the industry has turned its back on Maharashtra. When there is nothing to say or show concretely, then the British mantra of divide and rule is being used here, steps are being taken by the government to raise suspicions,” the MNS chief said. ‘Mahayuti Government Will Fall’: NCP Leader Rohini Khadse Claims Tug-of-War Underway Between Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

He further wondered: “Well, why force Hindi in Maharashtra? Will you force Hindi in a southern state like this? And if you do, the governments there will be outraged. The state government and its constituent parties tolerate all this silently, so this is being forced here. We don't know about the rest and we don't care, but the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not tolerate this." Raj Thackeray said that the school administration should take note that the compulsion to learn Hindi language from first grade will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. Hindi books from the school curriculum will not be sold in shops and schools and will not be allowed to distribute those books to students.

“In every state, only their official language should be respected! Tomorrow, will Marathi language be taught from the first grade in all states? No, right? Then why this compulsion here? I appeal to the government not to stress this issue. But if you are going to impose Hindi, then the struggle is inevitable and only the government will be responsible for it. Therefore, the government should respect the sentiments of the people and order to immediately withdraw this decision,” he said.

