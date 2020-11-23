Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 18 more fatalities due to coronavirus on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,181, while 3,232 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,47,168 in the state, a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, 599 were reported in Jaipur, 435 in Jodhpur, 276 in Alwar, 275 in Kota, 187 in Ajmer, 182 in Bikaner, 160 in Bhilwara, 134 in Nagaur and 102 in Sriganganagar besides cases in other districts of the state.

Also Read | SamJam: Rana Daggubati Breaks Down As He Opens Up About His Health Conditions, Tells Samantha Akkineni That There Were '30 per Cent Chance of Death' (Watch Video).

A total of 2,20,871 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment till now, as per the bulletin.

The death toll from the infection in Jaipur has reached 416, followed by 220 in Jodhpur, 165 in Ajmer, 158 in Bikaner, 125 in Kota, 101 in Bharatpur, 84 in Udaipur and 82 in Pali.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Moves Bombay High Court to Quash Mumbai Police’s FIR Against Her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)