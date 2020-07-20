Amaravati, Jul 20 (PTI) A total of 32,390 people have been arrested for selling illicit liquor in Andhra Pradesh, its Deputy Chief Minister, holding the Excise portfolio, Narayana Swamy said on Monday.

The arrests were made in the last two months, he said.

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), set up to curb illegal transport and manufacture of liquor, has registered 24,414 cases and seized 8,691 vehicles for illegal transport of liquor, a statement said.

"As many as 32,390 people were arrested between May 16 and July 19," the deputy Chief Minister said.

Since May 16, he said, the SEB raided and seized 1,28,678 litres of illicitly distilled liquor.

Besides these, the SEB seized 1,00,000 kg of black jaggery used for preparing illicit liquor, 16,119 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), 1,235 litres of beer and 1,16,866 litres of on-duty paid liquor (NDPL) illegally transported, he said.

In addition, SEB seized 24,518 kg of ganja and registered cases in this connection, he added.

