Kohima, Jul 2 (PTI) Nagaland reported 34 new COVID-19 cases, taking the northeast state's tally to 535 on Thursday, officials said.

Of the total 535 cases, 338 are active while 197 have recovered, they said.

Also Read | Who Is Kamegowda? Know About The Man Granted Lifetime Bus Pass by Karnataka Govt For His Effort to Save Water.

A total of 34 people were found positive of the 226 samples tested on Thursday, said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.

Among the new cases, 32 are from Peren Quarantine Centre and one each from Kohima and Dimapur quarantine Centres, he said.

Also Read | OnePlus TV 2020 Series India Launch LIVE News Updates: Expected Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

Health officials said that 15 COVID-19 patients - 12 in Kohima, two in Dimapur and one in Peren - tested negative for the virus, taking the total number of recovered patients 197.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Nagaland T R Zeliang has sought the attention of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Peren district.

In a letter to Rio, the leader of opposition said that Peren district, which has 146 active cases, has become the worst-hit district in the state.

A large number of COVID-19 cases were detected in Peren district after 96 returnees from Haryana, were sent to their respective villages without completion of 14 days quarantine or COVID test, Zeliang said.

He requested the chief minister for immediate necessary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus in Peren district. PTI NBS RG KJ 07021823 NNNNhe fifth minute of injury time for Dortmund to beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-0.

Dortmund labored for long periods in Düsseldorf, where Achraf Hakimi missed the visitors' biggest chance in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier, who also had little difficulty dealing with Julian Brandt's effort.

Raphaël Guerreiro thought he'd equalized in the 65th, when he finished off a counterattack with a volley past Kastenmeier. However, the goal was ruled out through VAR after he was adjudged to have controlled the ball with his arm.

Düsseldorf substitute Steven Skrzybski struck the post twice in the closing stages. But it was to be another substitute, the 19-year-old Haaland, who powered home a header from Manuel Akanji's cross in the 95th minute to ensure Lucien Favre's side qualified for next season's Champions League.

The Swiss coach appeared to injure himself in the celebrations.

RELEGATION BATTLE INTENSIFIES

Last-placed Paderborn was virtually relegated in a 5-1 defeat at home to Bremen, which moved just behind Düsseldorf on goal difference. Düsseldorf is third from bottom in the relegation playoff place. Paderborn has 20 points, while Bremen and Düsseldorf have 28.

Union Berlin boosted its survival hopes beating Cologne 2-1.

“Soccer without fans is nothing,” read a banner behind one of the goals in Paderborn.

All Bundesliga games are being played without fans and amid strict hygiene measures since the league resumed on May 16 to reduce the threat of coronavirus infections.

HERTHA'S LUCK RUNS OUT

Hertha Berlin was to rue Dedryck Boyata's sending off before the break as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to win 4-1.

Boyata was sent off for bringing down Bad Dost just before the line. The defender was initially shown his second yellow card and Frankfurt awarded a penalty, but the decision was changed to a straight red and a free kick after a VAR consultation.

However, TV replays showed little if no contact.

Frankfurt's second goal in the 62nd was arguably the goal of the round. Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada dribbled past three Hertha defnders and cut the ball back for André Silva to score with the back of his heel.

Perhaps inspired, Danny da Costa eluded four Hertha defenders before setting up Evan Ndicka for Frankfurt's third in the 69th. Silva wrapped it up in the 86th.

Also, Freiburg came from behind to draw in Wolfsburg 2-2. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)