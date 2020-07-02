OnePlus TV 2020 Series will be offered with thin bezels & 4K resolution. The company has also confirmed that the affordable OnePlus TVs will be thinner than the display of Oneplus 8 Smartphone. The countdown has begun. The launch event of the OnePlus' affordable Smart TV will start at 7 pm IST. Stay tuned for quick updates from the event. OnePlus will be launching at least three new Smart TVs today in India. Smart TVs from OnePlus will vary in screen sizes that will include 32-inch, 43-inch & 55-inch display. OnePlus is all set to launch the new 2020 OnePlus Smart TVs models today in India through an all-digital event.

The Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus will be officially launching new affordable Smart TVs today in India. OnePlus’ new TV series will consist of three affordable smart TVs that will be unveiled through an all-digital launch event. The company will be live streaming the launch event via OnePlus' official YouTube & social media account, which is scheduled to commence at 7 pm IST onwards. The company will be revealing prices, sale date, offers and other details at the launch event. The interested fans can also watch the entire online event here - OnePlus TV 2020 Models Launching Today at 7 PM in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of OnePlus TV Launch Event.

The company has also revealed that the affordable TV 2020 Series from OnePlus will be made available in three different screen sizes i.e. 32-inch, 43-inch & 55-inch. Additionally, OnePlus CEO 'Pete Lau' revealed that the OnePlus TV 2020 Series will get 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gamma Engine, Dobly Vision & Dolby Atmos Technologies. The new affordable smart TVs will carry a 4K resolution, thin bezels & will be slimmer than the display of OnePlus 8 handset.

According to the market rumours, the firm is also expected to reveal the highly-awaited OnePlus Nord smartphone apart from the OnePlus TV range. The OnePlus Nord is expected to sport robust specifications with an affordable price. It will be exciting to watch Today's launch event as it has some pleasant surprises and answers that we all have been waiting from the past couple of weeks. Last week, OnePlus had opened the pre-bookings of OnePlus TV Series in India through Amazon India. Coming to the prices, OnePlus TV 32-inch model could be priced under Rs 20,000 whereas 43-inch & 55-inch variants are likely to be offered under Rs 30,000 & Rs 50,000 respectively.