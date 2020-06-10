India News | 343 New Coronavirus Cases in Ahmedabad, 26 Deaths

Ahmedabad, Jun 10 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 15,305 as 343 new cases were reported on Wednesday, said the Gujarat health department.

Death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 1,092 with 26 more fatalities, it added.

Ahmedabad reported 343 out of 510 coronavirus patients detected in the state on Wednesday and 26 out of 34 deaths.

