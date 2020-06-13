India News | 344 New Coronavirus Cases in Ahmedabad District, 26 Deaths

Ahmedabad, Jun 13 (PTI) With 344 new patients detected on Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district increased to 16,306, the Gujarat health department said.

The death toll in the district also rose to 1,165 with 26 COVID-19-related patients dying.

At the same time, 255 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the day, officials said.

Out of 517 new coronavirus cases and 33 deaths reported in Gujarat on Saturday, Ahmedabad alone accounted for 344 cases and 26 deaths.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday afternoon, the city has reported 15,443 coronavirus cases so far, of which 3,219 or 21 per cent are active. 72 per cent or 11,108 patients have recovered and 1,116, or 7.2 per cent have died.

