Port Blair, Sep 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,292 on Sunday as 35 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 50, a health official said.

Three new patients have travel history, while 32 fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the archipelago to 338, the official said.

Forty-one more people have been cured of the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,904, he said.

A total of 37,825 samples have been sent for COVID-19 tests till Saturday, of which 37,650 reports were received and 175 are awaited, the official said.

Meanwhile, a nonagenarian woman has recovered from the disease and was discharged from the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital here, he added.

