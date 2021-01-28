Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Mumbai reported 394 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This took the caseload in the country's financial capital to 3,07,563 and the death toll to 11,326.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 434 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths.

The civic body said it conducted 14,272 tests since Wednesday evening. A total of 27,56,738 samples haves been tested in the city for the virus so far.

The number of recovered patients in the city increased to 2,89,811, about 94 per cent of the case tally, with 511 more patients discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

There are 5,520 active COVID-19 patients in Mumbai.

The city's doubling rate of cases is now 531 days, while the growth rate of infections has gone down to 0.13 per cent.

The number of containment zones in the city has again crossed 200 from around 170 earlier this month. There are 203 containment zones and 2,290sealed buildings, the BMC said.

The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones after one or more coronavirus patients are found in the building/area.

