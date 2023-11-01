Mandi, November 1: Four people, including three women, were killed while seven suffered injuries when a pick-up van they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday evening, police said. The vehicle, travelling from Lagdhar to Kotli, had 11 occupants at the time of the accident, they said. Delhi Recorded Highest Number of Road Accidents at 5,652 in 2022, Says MoRTH Report.

Police said the driver lost control over the vehicle near Ghanyara in Kotli, about 26 km from Mandi, adding that the accident took place when they were returning after attending a marriage function. Three of the deceased were identified as Chinta Devi, Chandra Devi and Mast Ram while one woman is yet to be identified, police said, adding the injured have been referred to Mandi's Zonal Hospital.

Mandi Assistant Superintendent of Police Sagar Chand said a case of negligent driving, causing hurt and death by negligence has been registered against the vehicle driver under sections 279, 337, 338 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

