Mumbai, November 1: In a freak accident a woman from Airoli, Navi Mumbai who was on ventilator support, died on the spot when her oxygen supply got disconnected due to cylinder blast in an ambulance on Tuesday, October 31. The 74-year-old woman was being shifted to her native town Gulbarga in Karnataka for medical treatment. As per Hindustan Times report, the ambulance is believed to have developed a short circuit and burst into flames, followed by two successive blasts on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

According to TOI report, the incident happened near HOC bridge when the ambulance with seven people including the patient, Nilabai Kavaldar, suddenly broke down in the middle of the road. Soon, the vehicle went up in flames following two blasts. This cut off the supply of oxygen and eventually led to the death of Nilabai. The driver of ambulance and the woman's relatives, however, managed to escape the fire. A video has also surfaced on social media that showed the aftermath of the ambulance blast. Maharashtra Ambulance Blast Video: Woman Patient Killed as Vehicle Explodes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Ambulance Blast Video:

Reports said the oxygen cylinder also exploded but did not cause any casualties. The second explosion severely damaged both the ambulance and the motorcycle. Cylinder Blast in Mumbai: Firefighter Injured After Gas Cylinder Explosion in Thane Tea Shop (See Pics).

Assistant inspector, Yogesh Bhosale said, "another ambulance had reached the accident spot soon after the blast occurred but the woman could not make it". This incident created a major stir on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. After the first blast the ambulance started sliding down the slope of the ghat in reverse direction and hit a motorcycle parked in the nearby area, the TOI report said.

