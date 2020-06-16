India News | 4 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal, Total Count 95

Itanagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the total number of cases in the state to 95, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

Of the four new cases, two are from Changlang -- the worst-affected district in the state - and one each from Tirap and West Kameng, he said.

All fresh cases were reported from quarantine centres - set up for migrants who have returned from other parts of the country.

One of them, a resident of Tirap, is a Border Roads Task Force personnel who recently returned from Assam, while another one in West Kameng is an army personnel, who have arrived from Bihar.

The two patients in Changlang are Noida returnees.

Arunachal currently has 88 active patients -- 57 from Changlang district, nine from East Siang, four from West Kameng, two each from Lohit, Tirap and Lower Dibang Valley, and one each from Tawang, Namsai, Longding and West Siang.

Eight active cases are from the capital complex -- comprising Itanagar and Naharlagun.

Seven patients have been discharged so far, following their recovery.

The first case in Arunachal Pradesh was reported on April 2, after a 31-year-old man tested positive for the disease following his return from a religious congregation in Delhi. He was discharged from a hospital on April 16.

After almost six weeks, the state had registered its second case on May 24, after a student who had returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease.

