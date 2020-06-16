No Entry Pass or NOC Required to Enter and Exit Rajasthan, Says State Home Department

Jaipur, June 16: The state government of Rajasthan on Tuesday announced that there will be no need for any person to get an entry pass or NOC to enter into the state and exit from the state. According to a tweet by ANI, the State Home Department in Rajasthan said that there will no longer be any requirement for any person to obtain a pass or NOC for the purpose of entry or exit in to or out of Rajasthan. The state shares borders with Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. So far, the COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan has mounted to 12,981.

Earlier this month, the state government had issued guidelines for travellers visiting or exiting from the state. As per the restrictions, anyone who wants to leave the state will have to get a pass, which will be issued by district authorities. The rule further stated that people entering the state, do not require a pass, but the travellers will have to go through screening at the border crossing.

Here's the tweet:

There will be no longer be any requirement for any person to obtain a pass or NOC for the purpose of entry or exit in to or out of Rajasthan: State Home Department — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

In May, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ordered to seal all interstate borders of Rajasthan to prevent any unauthorised entry of persons. Amid the rise in coronavirus cases, the Chief Minister had directed the officials to seal the border with immediate effect and regulate the interstate boundaries so that those who have permission from the state government could enter.

On Monday, Rajasthan offered its COVID-19 testing facility to its six neighbours in the wake of the growing number of cases in the surrounding states. The Chief Minister announced that the six neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat will be able to conduct 5,000 tests daily in Rajasthan if needed during this critical time of the epidemic

