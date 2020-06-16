Meet Kendrick Martinez, CEO of Hier Marketing

Kendrick Martinez a 30 year old Entrepreneur that was born and raised in Liberty City, Miami and the Wynwood area. Which is the “real Miami I am from the City of Miami I came from nothing“ Kendrick said. From nothing to now building an empire called Hier Marketing. Hier Marketing is a social media marketing business that has clientele such as Fashion Nova, Gary Vee, Soulja Boy and more! Even before starting his social media marketing business he graduated from the University of Miami with his Masters Degree in Civil Engineering then took a job as a Civil Engineer in the city of Miami Beach, Florida.

After graduating from the University of Miami he started his career as a civil engineer in Miami Beach and at the same time he was coaching high school and college athletes and was also a Professional Track & Field Athlete where he was sponsored by Adidas for four years. Before diving into marketing Kendrick’s love for track and field extended pass being a pro runner he also was a Track and Field Coach where he has 13 state champions total in the state of Florida from different schools across Miami-Dade and Broward County. Outside of his business, Hier Marketing, coaching and giving back is one of his biggest accomplishments. In 2016 everything changed and he decided he wanted to do something different with his life and he quit his civil engineering 9-5 job, running professionally, and coaching high school athletes and college athletes and then invested his savings into social media marketing and four years later he turned his investment into a business called Hier Marketing LLC.

Hier Marketing

Hier Marketing is Kendrick’s social media marketing business where he has a 25+ Million organic Instagram follower network between 5 pages that combine to make 25+ million followers where he promotes and advertises for companies, brands, and belebrities by providing organic followers, active engagement and blue check verification. Hier marketing provides tools for its consumers to prominently engage on social media. It accelerates their presence on social media and promotes their growth substantially. The company has provided services to numerous well-known clients such as Gary Vee, Fashion Nova, Russell Brunson and many others. With Kendrick’s experience he has helped 6, 7 and 8 figure business owners gain more exposure and monetize their business on Instagram. Additionionally, Hier marketing is able to provide music marketing. Apart from their expertise in Instagram, the company is known to provide organic streams and monetized Youtube views. On Youtube, he allows the streaming of around 10 million on renowned platforms including, but not limited to, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, SoundCloud, Podcasts, and the Top 100 and Top 200 Billboard music charts.

Personal Instagram @kendrickmartinezofficial (fan page) @hierkendrick (personal)

Business Instagram @hiermarketing @hier_music

Website: https://www.hiermarketing.com/

Twitter: @hierkendrick

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzFAzs2g0Za8g6ta7ptuBpw/