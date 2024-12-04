Patna, Dec 4 (PTI) Four officers of the Prohibition Excise and Registration Department were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly demanding a bribe from a person and threatening to implicate him in a false case in Purnea district, a statement said.

Those suspended were identified as inspector Sman Kant Jha, sub-inspector Chandan Kumar, assistant SI Dinesh Kumar Daas and constable Pradeep Kumar, it said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Hyderabad: Second Biggest Quake of 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Telangana's Mulugu in 55 Years, Tremors Felt in Andhra Pradesh.

"Order to suspend all four officials was issued by Rajnish Kumar Singh, Excise Commissioner-cum-Inspector General of Registration, on the basis of inquiry reports submitted against the public servants," said the statement.

"The complainant in his complaint alleged that the accused officials were demanding bribe from him for not implicating him in a false case. The complainant also provided recorded audio of the four officials," it said.

Also Read | GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Posts: As Online Registration Begins at gicre.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits, Important Dates and How To Apply.

All four officers failed to give a satisfactory reply to the charges levelled against them, following which the action was taken, it added.

"Prima Facie charges levelled against them were found true. On the basis of that all four officials were suspended with immediate effect. Further inquiry is on," the statement said.

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government imposed a total ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol on April 5, 2016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)