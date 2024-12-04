Hyderabad, December 4: Parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were jolted by tremors on Wednesday due to an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude at Mulugu, the first such strong quake to strike the southern state in decades. Mulugu in Telangana is located about 200 km from state capital Hyderabad. The quake hit at 7.27 AM. The tremors were felt at several places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Mulugu district Collector Divakara T S said no loss of life or major damage to property has been reported. However, the district administration has been asked to conduct a survey of dilapidated houses and temporary structures and submit a report, he said. The official said he felt the tremors for a short period in the morning and came out of the house. Earthquake in Telangana: Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Hits Mulugu, Tremors Felt in Hyderabad.

Several residents of Warangal, near Mulugu, said they experienced an unusual jerk for a few seconds around 7.30 am. Ceiling fans began swinging and items started falling off the cupboards. Citizens in several other districts of Telangana, including Khammam and its neighbouring Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh also experienced the tremors for a few seconds.

They said they came out of their houses or apartment buildings following the tremors and shared their experience with their neighbours. Several videos related to the quake have gone viral. State Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management, Arvind Kumar said the district administration is on high alert, especially for aftershocks. Earthquake in Telangana: Scary Videos Capture Moment 5.3-Magnitude Quake Hit Mulugu.

"An earthquake of 5.3 M occurred at 7.27 am today epicentred @Mulugu in Godavari fault system at 40 kms focal depth...lesser shaking due to dissipation of seismic energy at deeper depths No damages reported...," he said on social media platform X. Retired scientist of National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) Purnachandra Rao told PTI that quakes of more than five magnitude rarely hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude was recorded at the temple town of Bhadrachalam in 1969 though smaller quakes have been reported, he recalled. The 5.7 quake at Bhadrachalam is the largest seen so far in Telangana and Andhra. Following the 5.3 quake on Wednesday, aftershocks are possible for a couple of days but there is no need to panic, he said.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are among the safe zones in the country and are not expected to witness major quakes that are seen in the Himalayas or Bhuj area in Gujarat, he said. However, the Godavari river belt spread in the two states is considered "active" and smaller earthquakes are expected there, he added. Experts advise residents to stay alert and avoid crowded or unsafe structures during earthquakes, according to Ramalingeswara Rao of Association of Indian Seismologists.