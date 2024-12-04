Mumbai, December 4: The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has issued a recruitment notification for 110 Scale 1 Officer (Assistant Manager) positions. Candidates with a graduation degree and a minimum of 60% marks are eligible to apply. The last date for submitting applications is December 19, 2024.

The selection process for the Assistant Manager positions will be conducted in multiple stages, beginning with a written examination on January 5, 2025. Following the exam, candidates will undergo a group discussion, interview, and medical examination. Applicants can access detailed information regarding the recruitment process, including the application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualifications, number of vacancies, pay scale, and relevant links, on the official GIC website. CTET Exam 2024: City Intimation Slip for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination Released at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

How to Apply Online for GIC Assistant Manager 2024

Visit the official website at https://www.gicre.in/.

Click on the "Recruitment of Assistant Managers (Scale I Officers) in GIC" link on the homepage.

Click "Click Here New Registration" and provide your mobile number and email address.

Fill in your educational qualifications and other required details after registration.

Upload a scanned passport-size photo and signature as per the guidelines.

Click on the "Preview" tab to review and confirm your application.

Proceed to the "Payment" tab and complete the payment.

Click the submit button and save/download the application form for future reference.

GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Candidates are advised to keep track of the important dates for the GIC Assistant Manager recruitment to ensure they do not miss any crucial events. The online registration for the recruitment begins on December 4, 2024, and the last date for submitting applications is December 19, 2024. The tentative date for the examination is January 5, 2025. Call letters for the exam will be available for download seven days before the examination date. Karnataka Board Exam Time Table 2025: KSEAB SSLC, PUC 2 Exam Schedule Announced at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, Check Complete Date Sheet Here.

GIC Assistant Manager 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these positions must hold a graduation degree in any discipline. General and OBC candidates need a minimum of 60% aggregate marks, while SC/ST candidates require at least 55%. For detailed eligibility and educational qualifications, refer to the official notification. As of 01-11-2024, applicants should be between 21 and 30 years old, with age relaxation provided according to government regulations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).