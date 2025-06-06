New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Dogra Regimental Centre held the passing out parade and attestation ceremony for the 5th Agniveer Course on June 4 at the historic Jamedar Lala Parade Ground, according to a release on Friday.

A total of 402 Agniveers passed out and were attested to be sworn in as part of the Indian Army.

The Agniveers underwent rigorous training for 31 weeks from November 1, 2024, to June 4, 2025. This training included tactical and physical training, drill, weapon handling, field/ battle craft, and endurance, turning them into professional soldiers. Team-building and Esprit-de-Corps were ingrained through various sports and professional competitions during the training.

A highlight of the training was a weeklong training camp conducted under realistic field conditions. The camp put Agniveers into various tactical exercises and situations, initially keeping them self-sustained for 72 hours in field conditions. It culminated in a gruelling 40 km 'Josh Run', a true test of endurance, spirit, strength, and willpower.

Major General Anupam Baghi, Additional Director General of Rashtriya Rifles, and Brigadier Jitendra Sharma, Commandant, The Dogra Regimental Centre, reviewed the parade in the presence of other officers, families, civil dignitaries, and parents of Agniveers.

The young Agniveers took the oath to serve the nation with pride and dedication, and to uphold the values of the Indian Army. The Dogra Regimental Centre has a rich history of producing brave and dedicated soldiers who have served the nation with distinction.

The event was a proud moment for the Dogra Regimental Centre as it inducted the 5th batch of Agniveers into various battalions of the Dogra Regiment. (ANI)

