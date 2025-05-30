New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Union Government on Friday and stated that bank frauds in the government have increased by 416 per cent.

He stated that despite demonetisation in 2016, the fake Rs 500 currency notes have increased by 291 per cent. He said that no one knows what flows in the veins of Prime Minister Modi, but "fraud and fakery" flows in the veins of his government.

"In the 11 years of the Modi government Rs bank frauds worth Rs 6,36,992 crore have taken place, which is an increase of 416%. Even after demonetisation, the number of fake currency notes of Rs 500 increased by 291% in the last 6 years. This year it is the highest. Modi Ji, we don't know what flows in your veins, but it is certain that Fraud & Fakery flows in the veins of your Government!", Kharge wrote in his 'X' post.

On Thursday, Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led central government of consistently spreading misinformation about the economy to cover up its "massive failures." He claimed that over the past eleven years, the government has systematically weakened every sector of the Indian economy.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "The Modi government has made it a habit to spread lies about the economy to hide its gross failures! For 11 consecutive years, this incompetent government has been destroying every sector of the economy. The truth is here."

Earlier on Monday, Kharge had launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the government completed 11 years in office. The Congress president alleged that the Modi-led administration had "ruined" the country and that its promise of "achhe din" (good days) had turned into a "dreadful dream."

He stated that a promise of doubling farmers' income was not fulfilled, so they had to eat rubber bullets, whereas women's security is currently in "tatters."Mallikarjun Kharge further alleged atrocities against the minorities of the country and believed that their participation in society is lost. (ANI)

