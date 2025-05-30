Mumbai, May 30: A rare and significant six-planet alignment, which happens only once every few years, might take place today, May 30, 2025. Both astrologers and spiritual thinkers are intrigued by this unusual six-planet alignment.

Swami Yogeshwarananda Giri, who appeared on The Ranveer Show Hindi, clarified that this particular formation is very similar to the planetary positions observed during the Mahabharat and other significant ancient wars. He explained that his claim is supported by accurate astronomical calculations rather than mysticism or conjecture. Many people think that this alignment might signal a period of significant change, possibly even the start of a new era. Planet Parade 2025 in Pictures: Astronomy Enthusiasts Flood X With Mesmerising Photos of January 21 Planetary Alignment of Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus.

Tonight’s Sky over India (May 30–31)

Venus will be very visible before sunrise on May 30, 2025, but most other planets will be more challenging to see because of their closeness to the Sun or lack of brightness. Planetary Alignment 2025 Peak Dates: Rare Planet Parade Visibility Dates, How To Watch the 6 Planets Gracing Night Sky and More, Details About the Spectacular Celestial Event Explained.

Planets Visible in Mumbai

Planetrise/Planetset, Fri, 30 May 2025 Planet Rise Set Meridian Comment Mercury Fri 05:59 Fri 19:13 Fri 12:36 Very close to Sun, not visible Venus Sat 03:21 Sat 15:45 Sat 09:33 Great visibility Mars Fri 11:13 Sat 00:02 Fri 17:38 Average visibility Jupiter Fri 07:20 Fri 20:31 Fri 13:55 Average visibility Saturn Sat 02:09 Sat 14:07 Sat 08:08 Average visibility Uranus Sat 05:16 Sat 18:15 Sat 11:46 Extremely difficult to see Neptune Sat 02:11 Sat 14:12 Sat 08:12 Very difficult to see

Swami Yogeshwarananda Giri made several astrological predictions about a rare six-planet alignment occurring on May 30, 2025, which he says resembles cosmic events during the Mahabharat era. According to him, this alignment could trigger global unrest or even a large-scale conflict, but it also signals the beginning of a spiritual and cultural golden age for India. He views this time as one of transformation and renewal, where India is poised to rise as a global leader in wisdom and dharma. His forecasts are based on precise astronomical calculations, highlighting cycles of destruction and rebirth leading to growth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2025 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).