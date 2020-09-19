Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI): A total of 4,167 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Friday taking the total count of cases to 35,724 in the state.

"In Kerala Covid-19 was detected in 4,167 people today, while 2,744 patients have recovered from the disease. Today, 12 deaths were confirmed due to COVID taking the death toll to 501. There are 35,724 people undergoing treatment for COVID while a total of 90,089 persons have so far recovered from the disease," Health Minister's Office said in a release.

According to the data, 2,16,262 people are under observation across the state - 1,91,628 under home or institutional quarantine and 24,634 in hospitals. A total of 3,282 persons were hospitalised today.

"Of the new cases, 3,849 people were infected through contact. However, the contact source of 410 people was not traceable. Of those diagnosed today, 48 have come back from foreign countries and 165 from other states while 102 healthcare workers were also infected with COVID-19," the release said.

The district-wise figures for the positive cases are Thiruvananthapuram 926, Kozhikode 404, Kollam 355, Ernakulam 348, Kannur 330, Thrissur 326, Malappuram 297, Alappuzha 274, Palakkad 268, Kottayam 225, Kasargod 145, Pathanamthitta 101, Idukki 100 and Wayanad 68.

During the last 24 hours, 47,723 samples were tested. (ANI)

