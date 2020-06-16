India News | 42 Maha Police Personnel Died of COVID-19 So Far: Minister

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) At least 3,661 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far and of them, 42 have died of the deadly infection, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday.

Till now, 2,248 police personnel have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, he said.

Also Read | 'Boycott Chinese Products' Call Feasible? Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava Calls it 'Emotional Reaction' to Border Situation; Here's What He Says.

As many as 3,661 personnel of the Maharashtra Police contracted COVID-19 and 42 succumbed to the disease, the minister said in a series of tweets.

So far, 6,17,242 people have been quarantined and of these, 730 were found violating the quarantine norms, he said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Jolts Region Near Katra.

The state government is running 134 relief camps where 4,437 migrant labourers have been given refuge and provided food and other necessities, Deshmukh said.

Since the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, the police have registered 1,30,396 offences under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), leading to 26,887 arrests and seizure of 82,344 vehicles, he said.

The police also collected fines worth over Rs 7.65 crore from offenders during the lockdown, he said.

Besides, nearly 1,333 offences have been registered for illegal transport in the state, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)