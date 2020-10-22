Nashik, Oct 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 91,002 on Thursday with the single-day addition of 430 such casess, the health officials said.

The virus claimed four lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 1,628, they said.

So far, 82,943 patients have recovered from the infection, of whom 430 were discharged on Thursday alone. PTI

