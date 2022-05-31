Bhubaneswar, May 31 (PTI) Odisha sweltered in scorching heat and intense humidity on Tuesday as the mercury rose by several notches in the state, the weather office said.

At least 18 weather stations recorded a maximum of over 40 degrees Celsius. The temperature rose by around 1-3 degrees at a few places and it was above normal in several areas, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Subarnapur recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state. The hot weather baked Bolangir as the maximum shot up to 43.5 degrees in the district headquarters and 43.2 in Titilagarh, a bulletin stated.

Sambalpur recorded 43 degrees, followed by 42.5 degrees each in Bargarh and Boudh. The mercury in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 38 and 39.4 degrees, respectively, according to the department.

The weather office forecast isolated to scattered rainfall in Odisha over the next five days due to stronger southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

There will be no significant change in the maximum temperature over the next four-five days, it added.

