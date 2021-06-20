Yadadri (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): A 45-year-old woman died at a hospital in Telangana's Yadadri on Saturday following alleged custodial torture at the Addagudur police station.

The family of a 45-year-old woman alleged that the police tortured her to death after she died in police custody.

The police, however, have denied the allegations levelled by the family of the woman.

According to Yadadri Deputy Commissioner of Police, the woman, Yesumma was brought to the Addagudur police station along with her son around 8 am on Saturday in connection to a theft.

She later fell unconscious at the police station and was immediately rushed her to the local hospital. Yasumma was later referred to a higher centre, where doctors declared her dead.

The family of the victim has alleged that the police brought Yesumma on Friday night and tortured her. (ANI)

