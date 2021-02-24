Hyderabad, February 24: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered by unidentified people in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, police said. The body of Santosh, who went missing three days ago, was found in a well near Janampet on Wednesday.

The boy went missing while playing near his house in Janampet village of Moosapet mandal. His parents had lodged a complaint with the police. Police had launched a search for the boy but could not trace him. On Wednesday, the body of Santosh was founding lying in a well near the village. Delhi: 2 Juveniles Murder 10-Year-Old Boy for Ransom in Khajuri Khas Area.

The boy was strangulated and the body was wrapped in a cloth and thrown in the well. Police shifted the body for autopsy. They registered a case and launched an investigation. Santosh's father Vishnu and mother Lakshmi alleged that someone among their relatives kidnapped and killed him. A police officer said they were investigating the case from all angles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).