Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that despite tragedy, the second phase of Char Dham Yatra is progressing well.

CM Dhami informed that Uttarakhand crossed the figure of 46 lakh devotees this year and 16 lakh devotees visited Kedarnath.

"This year there have been quite a few disasters, but despite that, the second phase of the Yatra is progressing very well... We have already crossed the figure of 46 lakh devotees this year, and the number of devotees who have had darshan in Kedarnath has reached 16 lakh. There are still days left in the journey. I believe that devotees will come in very large numbers. We are making efforts to ensure that their journey is safe and good," Uttarakhand CM Dhami said.

The Char Dham Yatra began on April 30 this year with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temple gates. Kedarnath Dham opened on May 2, followed by Badrinath Dham on May 4.

However, during the monsoon season, heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides severely disrupted the pilgrimage. The important stopover of Dharali on the way to Gangotri Dham was extensively damaged by natural calamities. Due to the destruction of roads, the yatra to Gangotri and Yamunotri had to be temporarily suspended.

Restoring the yatra even after the rains subsided was a major challenge.

However, administrative teams worked on a war footing to restore normalcy and reopen the travel routes. Pilgrimages to both Gangotri and Yamunotri have resumed with strengthened safety measures. Authorities continue to urge devotees to remain cautious. Pilgrims are repeatedly advised to avoid travelling during bad weather and to take shelter at safe locations if they are en route.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed all district officials associated with the Char Dham Yatra to prioritise the safety of pilgrims and local residents.

He has also instructed that all necessary facilities and safety arrangements along the routes be properly maintained. All officials have been placed on high alert to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations in case of any emergency. (ANI)

