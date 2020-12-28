Gangtok, Dec 27 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,845 on Sunday as 46 more people, including 36 inmates of Rongyek jail, tested positive for the infection, an official said.

East Sikkim reported 44 new cases, and South and West Sikkim districts one each, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 547 active cases, while 5,078 people have been cured of the disease, 125 have succumbed to the infection and 94 have migrated to other states, he said.

The Himalayan state has so far tested 68,247 samples for COVID-19, including 203 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

