Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI): Karnataka logged 468 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, taking the total infection count to 9,38,401 and the toll to 12,211, the Health department said on Friday.

The day also saw 607 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the state in the number of cases, accounting for 264 infections

Cumulatively 9,38,401 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,211 deaths and 9,20,110 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

It said that out of 6,061 active cases, 5,913 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 148 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban and Mandya accounted for one death each

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 264, Mysuru and Tumakuru 30, Dakshina Kannada 26, Chitradurga 20, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 3,98,411, followed by Mysuru 53,348 and Ballari 39,134.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,90,147, followed by Mysuru 52,109 and Ballari 38,491.

A total of over 1,68,84,991 samples have been tested so far, out of which 68,532 were tested on Friday alone. PTI

